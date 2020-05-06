Kudos to Publisher Trevis Mayfield and his intrepid staff for continuing to pursue a case that those involved in would like to forget (Herald-Leader, April 23):
In April 2019, a Jackson County assistant attorney, Amanda Lassance, was parked by the side of Route 61 near Welton. Her companion, Nicholas Shannon, had requested help; Lassance had attacked him in the moving vehicle.
When deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, they reported that Lassance was slurring her words and had bloodshot eyes. Despite that, they declined to issue a sobriety test and escorted her to the Jackson County Courthouse, where she spent the night. Because the Maquoketa City Police Department has refused to release video footage of the incident, Sycamore Media filed a lawsuit, requesting that the Police be forced to release it.
It's ironic that in her position as assistant attorney, Lassance handles drunken driving cases. When she was in what appears to be a similar situation, her colleagues protected her.
Those who swear to protect the law need to be held to account. I applaud the continued efforts of Sycamore Media to ferret out the truth so that the public can know what happened that night.
In the age of Donald Trump's lies and disparagement of the Truth, your perseverance is more important than ever.
Barbara Doughty
Portland, Maine
