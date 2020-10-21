On November 3, you will elect a new Sheriff for your County.
I met Brent Kilburg 27 years ago when he, I, and Rich McNamee were roommates at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Brent was working for the Maquoketa Police Department then, and Rich is originally from the Maquoketa area. Rich is now the Henry Co Sheriff.
I recognized early on that Brent was very passionate, energetic, and had an outgoing personality. People were naturally drawn to him. He had already earned his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a Minor in Psychology from St. Ambrose University. Brent not only excelled academically at the academy, but he also set the new overall highest physical fitness record, one that hadn’t been challenged for many years.
Years later my wife and I were honored to attend Brent and Lynn’s wedding, and we have vowed to stay in touch over the years. The two of them believe strongly in commitment, and they have raised a wonderful family together.
Brent has committed 32 years of his life to his state and country in the military. His family sacrificed while he was deployed twice to Iraq and Afghanistan, but they are strong and persevered. He was selected for duty positions that required great responsibility, and strong morals, ethics, and character. He was praised for his natural leadership abilities, and his unlimited potential.
He also has an incredible amount of life experience in his law enforcement career and will pass that on to his Deputies. He is mature, empathetic, and humble, has common sense, and his calming demeanor builds trust quickly.
Brent has spent his entire life serving others. In 2018 the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office handled the extremely difficult Mollie Tibbets case. It was hard on our entire community, and Brent was there for me to lean on when I needed a trustworthy friend to talk to.
I know Brent is very passionate about being your next Sheriff, and he is more than qualified.
Thomas E. Kriegel
Poweshiek Co. Sheriff Grinnell, IA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.