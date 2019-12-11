Deer hunters continue to be the key to a successful Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance program in Iowa. And as more and more hunters become interested in the current status of the disease (and the status of their deer in-particular), the DNR has worked to evolve that surveillance program. We still have local staff out making visits to deer camps and residences to collect tissue samples, but we are also increasing the number of drop off locations where hunters can leave their deer head for DNR staff. These convenient, self-serve check stations include a freezer and the instructions and materials necessary to provide a useable sample. The process is simple and takes just a couple of minutes. These check stations have greatly improved efficiency of sample collections, and have proven to be popular with hunters as they can drop off their deer head at their convenience.
With the shotgun seasons now upon us, we have set up new drop-off freezer check stations at the Hurstville Interpretive Center just north of Maquoketa, and at the DNR Fisheries Management Station on the south edge of Bellevue. Hunters can fill out a card and leave their deer head at these locations at any time. I encourage interested hunters to try out this new system during the remaining deer seasons this year.
Testing for CWD prior to consumption of your deer is continually becoming more popular among hunters. However, I do want to remind hunters that the DNR’s CWD testing protocol is not intended to be a food safety program. The DNR is not a human health organization, and our objective is to detect and monitor the spread of this wildlife disease. Anyone with questions about the program can call me at 563-357-2035.
Curt Kemmerer is the wildlife biologist for the DNR’s Maquoketa Wildlife Unit. He can be reached at 563-357-2035 or curt.kemmerer@dnr.iowa.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.