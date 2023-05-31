Omaha Beach

An American serviceman stands next to one of the barricades that German armies placed along Omaha Beach, the site of the D-Day invasion.  Some three thousand of these barricades dotted the beach, along with mines and other impediments.  Photo courtesy of James R. Lambeth, Plainview, Ill.

Sitting in the choppy waters of the English Channel the day before D-Day, twenty-year-old Private James R. Lambeth wondered what would happen on the beaches of Normandy.

“We had no idea what we were getting into,” recalled Lambeth, who died in late 2021 at age 97. “I’d never seen combat before, and had no idea what it would be like.”