Absentee ballot requests soared in the past few weeks as state and local officials urged Iowans to vote absentee in the June 2 primary to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office mailed about 2 million absentee ballot request forms to all active, registered voters more than a week ago as part of its “Vote Safe Iowa” program. That move makes it easier for voters to fill out the form and mail the postage-paid ballot request to their county auditor’s office.
Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith cautioned that the almost 2,600 requests are just that – requests. Voters still must complete their ballots and return them to the county auditor’s office by the June 2 deadline for them to be counted.
Absentee ballot requests for the primary must arrive at the county auditor’s office by May 22.
After voters fill out their ballots, those ballots must be returned to the auditor’s office. Smith recommended mailing them back because the ballots already have prepaid postage as well as tracking numbers. She asked that residents not place voted ballots in the drop box on the east side of the courthouse.
May 22 also is the final day for residents to pre-register to vote in the primary. All 16 precincts will be open, including Bellevue, with all polling at the Bellevue Senior Center. The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.