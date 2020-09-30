Fifty million Christians are not registered to vote! Please PRAY and register to VOTE! “Silence in the face of evil is evil itself. May God in His mercy lead us through these times; but above all, may He lead us to Himself.” -- Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer.
In 1607, Robert Hunt planted the cross on the beach of Cape Henry and decreed the destiny of America to God. "We hereby dedicate this land and ourselves to reach the people within these shores with the gospel of Jesus Christ and to raise up Godly generations after us." Our covenant with God blessed America!
If you don't like President Trump, at least love his policies.
Republicans' policies: Protecting our Constitution based on Christian values, record employment of Blacks, Hispanics and women, brought jobs back to the USA, cut government over-regulations, restored military, defeated ISIS, improved borders, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-life, pro-veterans, pro-capitalism, energy independent, cut middle class taxes, reduced prescription drug cost saving consumers billions, and peace agreement in Middle East.
America now: Riots and businesses being looted and burned in Democratic cities. (NY Post: costing up to 2 billion.) Innocent policemen, some Black, are being shot and killed. We must have police for law and order! Weak borders have allowed drug trafficking, child sex trafficking, and lawlessness to enter our country, costing billions yearly in taxes. (Good people need to come legally.) Abortion kills millions of babies annually even though it's been proven they feel pain.
Socialism leads to communism. Venezuela is a Socialist catastrophe.
Catholic Group Launches $9.7 Million Anti-Biden Campaign: “Joe Biden’s record makes clear he will not protect our Catholic values or defend our way of life. For Catholics who cherish the Faith and their freedom to live it, a Biden presidency represents an existential threat,” said Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote.
Please join in praying for America: 2 Chronicles 7:14
"If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land."
Kathy Knake
Bellevue
