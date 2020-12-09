The Jackson County Regional Health Center Board of Trustees is ready to see what ideas potential developers have in mind for the current hospital site on West Grove Street in Maquoketa.
The board, in partnership with the City of Maquoketa and the Jackson County Economic Alliance, is “seeking qualified developers who possess the ability, desire, and financial resources” to develop the almost 12-acre site, according to a press release from the JCEA.
The request for proposals should mix market reality with community desires and economic feasibility, the release stated.
“The development of this property has so much potential for the City of Maquoketa and Jackson County,” according to Trustees chairwoman Gloria Jorgensen. “We appreciate the proactive approach by the partnering organizations to make this development possibility available.”
Read RFP details at https://tinyurl.com/JCRHCRFP. Proposals may be submitted at any time before 2 p.m. Feb. 11, to the Jackson County Economic Alliance at 119 S. Main St. Suite 5, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060, and one electronic copy to Dave Heiar at heiar@thejcea.org before the deadline.
For more information, contact Heiar at heiar@thejcea.org.
