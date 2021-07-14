Jackson County Alerts is switching emergency alert systems this month.
For text messages: Visit http://bit.ly/JacksonAlerts. Re-register to continue receiving weather and emergency alerts.
For e-mail messages: Visit https://www.smart911.com /smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=JacksonCountyAlerts.
You must register a new account to continue to receive weather and emergency alerts. With this switch, residents will have access to new features and functions and can create one user account for their whole family including multiple addresses.
To learn more, visit alert.iowa.gov.
