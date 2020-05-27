May is National Historic Preservation Month and the Jackson County Board of Supervisors has once again proclaimed that May 2020 is Historic Preservation Month in Jackson County.
National Historic Preservation Month was established in 1973 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Normally, many events would be sponsored by local preservation groups, state historical societies and business and civic groups across the country. Unfortunately, the current pandemic limits the ability to conduct these programs for 2020.
Jackson County has 75 properties on the National Register of Historic Places. Of the 75 registered properties in the county, 28 are in Maquoketa and 11 are in Bellevue. Four of them are historic districts. Currently there are two additional historic district nominations pending, having been submitted to the State Historic Preservation Office for approval before they go to the National Park Service for final approval.
The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect America’s historic and archeological resources.
How fortunate we are to have so many historic properties deemed “worthy” at the national level in Jackson County. They vary widely in type, design and age. Unfortunately, they also vary widely in condition, and some have already been lost to demolition and some were lost in the Maquoketa downtown fire of 2008.
Preservation month is a time to focus on ways to preserve our heritage and the history of our local culture. It is a time to think about the economic advantages of preservation. It is a time to raise awareness of the value of preservation to future generations.
Historic Preservation is everyone’s business. The Jackson County Historic Preservation Commission is your local resource for preservation information. Check out their Facebook page. If you’re interested in becoming a commissioner, contact the Jackson County Supervisors’ office. But you don’t need to be on the commission to do your part to save our valuable heritage.
