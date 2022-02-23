Those who administer law or enforce it must also be subject to its punishment. Both prosecutors and officers must understand this concept. In Jackson County mistakes have been made by those who serve. To ignore these mistakes is to ignore the ugly truth. It is sad that those who have made the mistakes are good people who have given a life long commitment to justice. Brave, intelligent, respectful and compassionate people. This should not matter. Some of these people still serve today yet have received no punishment for their sin. This is the paradox …
Truth upholds justice.
In the upcoming election for county prosecutor/attorney, there will be 2 candidates. I urge people to consider more than just political party loyalty before casting a vote. My basic comparison is as follows: Davenport is well educated, organized and cares about the community as a whole. Kies is an honorably discharged Marine who seeks truth. There is of course more to each attorney. Look past all the non-relevant information and chaff.
Seek truth, ignore all else.
Erik Olep
Lost Nation
Commented
