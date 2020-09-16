The Jackson County Farm Bureau would like to announce they will be sponsoring a “Meet the Candidate Forum” on Wednesday, September 23 at 6 p.m. at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa. This event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

Those attending will have the opportunity to formulate questions for the candidates.

Candidates who have been invited are:

Joni Ernst: U.S. Senator

Theresa Greenfield: U.S. Senator

Rick Stewart: U.S. Senator

Suzanne Herzog: U.S. Senator

Abby Finkenauer: U.S. Representative District 1

Ashley Hinson: U.S. Representative District 1

Steven Bradley: State Representative District 58

Andy McKean: State Representative District 58

Mike Steines: County Supervisor District 1

Sandy Knockel-Strub: County Supervisor District 1

Alisa Smith: County Auditor

Brent Kilburg: County Sheriff

Steven Schroeder: County Sheriff