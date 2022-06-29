“The one thing I tried to remember all the way through - it’s always about the kids. It isn’t about us.” As Mr. Steve Schroeder concluded his retirement speech at the Iowa Association of Agricultural Educators (IAAE) conference last summer, he left his fellow Ag Educators across the state of Iowa with that one piece of advice.
This piece of advice he gave to many, perfectly exhibits who he is as an individual; selfless, caring, and devoted. Although Mr. Schroeder was an impactful Ag Educator at Bellevue High School for over 40 years, he has been known to be more than an educator. He has been a source of motivation because of his contagious passion, a man who makes all feel welcome no matter the circumstances, and a remarkable mentor and listener to thousands of students’ in the local agricultural community.
He was a simple man who often did tasks in an unorthodox manner, but that didn’t matter to him. What mattered to him was sharing his strong passion of teaching the youth about food, fuel, and fiber, and how it affects the world we live in. One could often find him with a big smile on his face while standing proud at an event - watching his students do what they love. However, he always ensured to stand out of the “spotlight.”
Even though he strived to display his passions for educating the youth about anything related to agriculture, there was one specific aspect that he greatly valued; livestock judging. Many individuals can say they did learn how to successfully judge livestock, public speak, and give oral reasons, but the experiences they gained and the memories they have made with Mr. Schroeder means something much more to them.
“He never stopped learning and that is why he enjoyed livestock judging so much. It was a challenge you could never get ahead of,” says former student, Jeb Schwager.
The success he has found within many of his livestock judging teams he has coached over the years, shows his true heart for winning.
“He always found a way to find each student's strengths and pushed them to use their full potential” explains former student and good friend of Mr. Schroeder’s, Kellie Lasack (Gregorich). It is with certainty any Ag Educator in the state of Iowa could tell you that the livestock judging community as a whole will not be the same without this man.
Even though Mr. Schroeder retired, that did not stop his involvement and interactions with the students in our local community this past year.
As Blair Gerlach replaced his teaching position this past school year, she explains “As a new and young Ag educator, he helped me become comfortable with the profession and knowing the ins and outs. He was always willing to give a hand to help. He often would ask, ‘need another driver? I’ll be there!’”
For Mr. Schroeder, very rarely did he turn down the opportunity to see student success through hands - on learning.
Schwager says, “Schroeder had a passion for teaching the future generations. But in all reality, he was often teaching entire families.”
“He was an individual who was a true model of displaying acts of kindness as he often would take the time out of his day to travel to our home and share contest results or just catch up with us about life” reflectively says Miranda Peters. To Schroeder, it didn’t matter who you were. He would make you feel welcome or wanted by making personal connections to your interests, hobbies, or views. He could have a conversation, listen to the highs and lows, relate to you, and give you a great chuckle. To Schroeder, it was never a goodbye, it was just a “Hey, catch ya later!” Indeed, you could count on him to “catch ya later!”
Brooklyn Moore empathized, “I have never met a man who has been more willing than Schroeder to commit all of his time to the youth of his community.” He served, he committed, and he cared. Like Dr. Mike Retallick, former Maquoketa FFA advisor, and current chair of the Iowa State University Department of Agricultural Education and Studies expressed, “All who knew Mr. Schroeder will say goodbye to a man with a huge heart.” We are fortunate to have a man in our community who embodies what it means to be an agriculturalist filled with wisdom, passion and purpose, and share incredible experiences and memories with many.
Even though he most likely would be grumbling about this small piece of recognition, at this time “it is about you, Mr. Schroeder. Not the kids.”
