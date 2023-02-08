OK, Bellevue, in March you will get to vote on building a new elementary school building to replace the ancient building from the 1800’s that currently houses our kids.Of course, no one wants to raise their taxes, but this is ridiculous.
You are educating Bellevue’s future adults in the oldest school building in the state of Iowa. Where is your pride in your city? That rickety old firetrap should probably be condemned. If there ever was a fire, could they get all the kids out of that old labyrinthine building? And if they didn’t, wouldn’t you wonder if your “no” vote was what killed those kids?
