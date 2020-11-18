I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Steve Bradley on his victory. I am sure that he appreciates the opportunity that has been given him and will do his best as your new State Representative.
When I spoke out against Donald Trump and made the decision to leave the Republican Party, I knew that I was guaranteed a tough re-election fight in a district President Trump carried by over 20 points in 2016. However, I was hopeful that I had established enough good will over the years to survive the challenge. Although I ran far ahead of the Democratic ticket, it was not enough to overcome the stunning Trump victory in our part of the state. I would be remiss if I didn't thank the many volunteers who worked so hard on my behalf. I appreciate them more than I can adequately express.
I have considered it an honor to represent the people of Jones, Jackson, and Dubuque Counties and I thank you for your generous support over the years. I have had the opportunity to work with many wonderful, dedicated people in all the communities I represent who are making a positive difference. Many of these people have become friends and I look forward to continuing these friendships in the days ahead.
Sometimes blessings come in unexpected ways. Although I was prepared to serve one final term in the Iowa House, Connie and I do look forward to a less hectic, stressful existence. The days ahead will include more time with our wonderful children, grandchildren, and friends and simply enjoying the pleasures of life in our beautiful corner of the world. Once the dust settles and we catch our breath, I'm sure that we'll want to find new ways to be of service to our community. There certainly is life after politics and we're looking forward to it!
One final comment: I followed the dictates of my conscience and was prepared for the possible consequences. I continue to be very comfortable with the decision that I made and would do it again.
Sincerely,
Andy McKean
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.