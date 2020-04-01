It all started with a social media post about the City of Bellevue closing the parks to large numbers of people playing basketball and soccer, which they are not supposed to do in this time of the Coronavirus pandemic.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth had referred to Sarge O’Neil Park as ‘Piggy Park,’ as most people know it today. This led to a long stream of comments on ‘Bellevueisms,’ which are reprinted here in the newspaper, as it may bring a smile to a few faces.
I was saddened to know the city had to close our playgrounds. I do understand. When I read the headline on the post “Piggy Park” made me smile. The park probably opened when i was a teen. I took the kids I babysat there. It’s real name is Sarge O’Neil park after a somewhat famous newspaper cartoonist but the children quickly referred to it as “Piggy Park” referencing a beloved little piece of equipment that only one child could ride at a time - a pig! What I love about Bellevue especially is our “Bellevue-isms”....the Pig has been gone for decades, yet we honor the beloved pig by naming our park after it....I wonder how newcomers get used to our “isms”. Let’s name some...
Ann Marie Mont Rest is still lovingly referred to as “The Castle” and the North’s gorgeous residence will alway be, to me and us “older” folks, the pillow factory.
Billie Roling Pulley Myers Even though it’s Borman’s I still call it Wag’s! lol
Ann Marie I know my older cousin, who graduated from Marquette, still refers to Bellevue High School as PS1 (public school 1)
Tina Frees-Trenkamp Going to L and J instead of Richmond’s (the Maidrite)
Austin Putman Asking someone not from Bellevue for a Benders bag. It could be a Menards bag, could be a HyVee bag, but to us they are all Benders bags.
Theresa Trenkamp I still refer to the marina as Gassman's.
Billie Roling Pulley Myers Schulte Hill and Bohy Hill
Sherry Etting Miller when I was growing up the Bohy hill was the Felderman hill
Ann Marie Billie Roling Pulley Myers and I think the Maquoketa road hill (up from high school) was Baker Hill. That was a mean, ugly hill before it was straightened and fixed. I believe Dave Meier lost his brakes on his dump truck coming down it- didn't stop until the car wash and he was pretty hurt. I think those were the details anyway. I was pretty young
Janet Callaghan - Think Sieverding Ridge Road was Pat Dunn Hill.
Allen Month Outside the jurisdiction - Gonners store in “The Brook”
Joe Reistroffer Cabbagetown- I lived there from when i was 5 till i was 12
Gary Ries Okay being all from Bellevue do you still eat dinner at noon and supper at 6?
Gary Ries What about Keils tavern?
Kevin Byrd I’ll throw out a couple isms from up north, how about the ammonia plant. It was just a big storage container but we called it a “plant”. And Bellevue Sand and Gravel was always referred to as the “pit”.
Ann Marie Dad designed the mobile home court and opened in 1965. Mom made him go to a church skating party and he fell and broke his arm and couldn't work! People would laugh at him and they called it "Felderman's folly!" Mom remembered that til the day she died! How many people have lived at the mobile home park? I have no idea!!! But a lot of young marrieds started out there. Dad was so proud of that fact.
