Harold “Pie” Keller, a young man from Brooklyn, Iowa, was serving his country, fighting for his life and trying to protect his fellow Marines on the remote Pacific Ocean island of Iwo Jima when he got a message from back home.
His first child, Ken Keller, had been born on Feb. 15, 1945.
So, naturally, the corporal danced a bit in celebration.
The news provided a moment of normalcy and joy amid the horrors of World War II.
For most people close to him, that event was the most personal story they knew about the unassuming Iowan’s experience during the battle of Iwo Jima – which raged between the U.S. and Japan for 36 days in February and March 1945.
Keller also was part of a historic event that occurred 75 years ago. He, along with five other Marines, raised an American flag atop Mount Suribachi on Feb. 23, an instance captured in one of the most iconic photos ever taken.
But he was never officially identified as one of the Iwo Jima flag-raisers until late 2019, four decades after his death in 1979 at the age of 57.
“A newborn son that he hadn’t seen and then the flag-raising — yeah, pretty amazing week,” his daughter Kay (Keller) Maurer said during a phone interview.
Maurer thinks her father might have told some relatives, including his sisters, about being a flag-raiser shortly after the war, but he never sought any attention. She occasionally would be asked about her father being in the picture, but he never provided any firsthand information to her or others.
Brooklyn, Iowa, is a town of about 1,400 residents; it is 134 miles west of Maquoketa just off Interstate 80 near the Amana Colonies.
“I think he just didn’t want any claim to fame,” Maurer said. “He was just a quiet man who just loved his little life in that little town of Brooklyn. I think it’s that. I think he just didn’t want that recognition.
“And I think also it might have been that they just lose so many good friends over there,” she continued. “And why would you want to be associated with any fame or important thing when you can think of all these buddies that you lost that didn’t make it home? I’m kind of thinking both of those reasons.”
3 misidentified
Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal snapped the picture. But he did not write down the participants’ names.
And so the uncertainty began.
Rosenthal’s film was flown to Guam and then radio-telegraphed back to the U.S., where it became an immediate sensation. President Franklin Roosevelt wanted to use the living flag-raisers to promote the upcoming Seventh War Loan Drive.
Marine Corps Cpl. René Gagnon, who was believed to be in the picture, was brought to Washington, D.C., to provide identifications. He named Navy corpsman John Bradley, along with Marines Michael Strank, Franklin Sous-ley, Hank Hansen and — reluctantly — Ira Hayes, who had threatened to beat up Gagnon if he told anybody about his involvement.
Rosenthal’s picture became the blueprint for the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial – dedicated in 1954 in Arlington, Virginia.
But only three of the original Marines named – Strank, Sousley and Hayes — actually were in the photo. The other three were misidentified.
Why this happened is still not fully understood.
“It’s not explicit, but, as we were going through all this, it’s pretty clear what happened is Bradley just went along with Gagnon’s identifications,” said Keil Gentry, Marine Corps University’s vice president for business affairs. “Then Hayes said, ‘That’s not Hansen, that’s (Harlon) Block.’ And then stuck to the rest of the identifications. As near as we can tell, they were basically told, ‘Hansen and Block were both killed in action, so basically shut up ... go out and sell war bonds.’”
Bradley was involved in raising a first flag that was replaced by a bigger one shortly afterward. In his opinion, the “U.S. government has mishandled these identifications for years.”
“People are putting responsibility on the guys that were there,” Bradley said. “They weren’t thinking about photos. As they were watching their friends’ brains blown away, they weren’t aware that photos were being looked at back in the United States. If the guys who were in the pictures that we now know, if they came forward like in 1966 and said, ‘Hey, I think I’m in that photo.’ Well, we’ll commit you to the crazy house here. It’s a very strange story.”
Getting it right
Hansen’s identification was the first to be corrected. Block was put into his spot – at the base of the flagpole – in 1947.
After the war, Hayes visited Block’s family and told them that their son was in the picture. The Blocks wrote to their congressman, who contacted the Marines, leading to the eventual clarification.
Early talk circulated that some other misidentifications might have occurred.
But seven decades passed without much analysis being done.
Then, in June 2016, the Marine Corps announced that Harold Schultz, a Marine, was in the photo. Bradley was not.
Three years later, following an exhaustive, multi-agency investigation, Keller was identified and Gagnon removed.
“My father led a happy life and had eight kids,” Bradley said. “The flag- raising wasn’t part of his identity. But there are other families whose fathers and grandfathers have died and are just being told now, ‘Oops, we made a mis-take. That was your dad in this photo. And you never knew it when he was alive. And now he’s dead.’”
The process was complex, involving hours of conducting interviews, checking historical documents and analyzing photos and videos, including the celebratory “Gung Ho” images from Mount Suribachi, with contributions made by historians, the Marine Corps, the Army and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“I truly wish that they had never identified any of the folks in the photograph so that those six individuals who really worked together as a team – that that represented everybody on the island,” Gentry said. “But once you start put-ting names to it, then I think we as the Marine Corps have an obligation to get it right.”
How they decided
Spence, creator of the documentary “Forgotten Flag Raisers,” and fellow historians Brent Westemeyer and Stephen Foley conducted key research that helped clarify the identities.
And even after countless hours of investigation, questions still remain.
“We do feel that Harold Keller did not want to go on a Bond Tour anyway,” he said. “Harold Schultz is a more difficult character to figure out. He had no family of his own and had personal tragedy in his life while fighting in the war. It might not have mattered much to him either.”
Keller was placed in the spot previously identified as Gagnon.
The discovery came as a revelation to Maurer, one of Keller’s three children, whose father never told her much about his war experience to the point that when he was making recordings for information to be included in Richard Wheeler’s book “The Bloody Battle for Suribachi,” he would not speak in front of her.
“Whenever dad would get out the tape recorder, I thought, ‘Here’s my chance, I can hear his stories.’ So when he’d get out the tape recorder I’d plunk down there in the living room with him and he’d reach over and shut the tape recorder off,” Maurer said.
“Then we’d have this test of wills. I would be like, ‘I’m just going to wait you out and eventually you’ll get sick and turn it back on again.’ He’d look at me with this grin on his face, like ‘Oh, I can wait you out.’ So we’d sit there a while. And finally then the little high school junior was kinda like ‘OK’ and then I’d get up and leave.”
Maurer considers the flag-raising to be a small part of her father’s war experience, which included fighting at Bougainville Island, Guadalcanal, Midway and Iwo Jima.
“My thoughts always go toward not the flag-raising but the fact that he not only survived those battles, but that he came home mentally OK,” Maurer said. “I just think of those four big battles, how many buddies he lost, the hell that he went through and to come home and be this normal, good family man, that is more astounding to me than the flag-raising.”
