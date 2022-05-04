We simply cannot allow elected Republicans in our state to get their hands on taxpayer money.
First, we find that the Republican majority in the legislature is shoveling money to big business (Iowa Department of Revenue, Research Activities Tax Credit Report for the last year, p. 6).
Now we find out that our Republican governor cannot be trusted either. According to the Office of the Auditor of State, Kim Reynolds took $448,448.96 of federal taxpayer money from the CARES Act that was given to Iowa as part of the Covid Relief Fund. She used that money to pay the salaries and benefits of 21 of her office employees from March 2020 through une 2020.
The money was to help Iowans suffering from Covid. Both the Treasury and the Iowa Auditor’s Office have requested that the Governor repay this amount. She has not done so.
It is obvious that elected Republicans cannot be trusted with taxpayer money. Iowa taxpayers should demand answers about their use of our hard-earned dollars. And, they should vote Republicans out of office.
Marilyn Schroeder
Bellevue, Iowa
