The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature, in a daylong special legislative session, passed legislation last week to outlaw most abortions in Iowa after six weeks of gestation.

The House adjourned just after 9 p.m. Tuesday after sending House File 732 to the Senate with a vote of 56-34. Rep. Zach Dieken, R-Granville, and Rep. Mark Cisneros, R-Muscatine, voted no and 10 House members were absent.