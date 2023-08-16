Iowa has joined other state attorneys general as part of an investigation into the social media company TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users' mental health.

The five-member Iowa Executive Council — comprised of the governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, secretary of agriculture and state auditor — unanimously agreed this week on granting a request from Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird’s office to bring in special counsel to help the office in its investigation into and possible litigation against the wildly popular video platform and its "potential negligent, deceptive, or otherwise unlawful provision of products and services to minors."