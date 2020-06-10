Iowa's ponds, rivers and streams are open for fishing, and all regulations and license options are unchanged. However, it's important to abide by the physical distancing protocols recommended by the state to help stop the spread of COVID-19, along with other protocols.
Try a new fishing spot where less people are fishing. Find a list of dozens of stocked lakes and ponds in parks and along trails a www.iowadnr.gov/fishlocal.
Once you find your spot, keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.
Stick with your immediate family but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.
Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize interaction with others.
Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.
Buy your fishing license online at GoOutdoorsIowa.com, download it, and print at home or store it on your phone.
