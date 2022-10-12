I, too, have some wonderful Republican friends, whom I cherish. It used to be that both political parties were responsible, upright people who had responsible , upright leaders. That is not true anymore. The party that attacked our national Capitol on January 6, 2021, in order to overthrow by violence a national election for President, is not making responsible decisions.
The party that is passing laws in states to outlaw all abortions is not making responsible decisions, either. If they had consulted an obstetrician, they would have learned about ectopic pregnancies when the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus. Only an abortion will save the life of the mother. There are many kinds of medical emergencies associated with pregnancy about which these Republican politicians are ignorant.
