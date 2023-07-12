The use of controversial books in classrooms was the main topic a group of Central DeWitt school officials discussed during an illegal board meeting last year.
The content of that Feb. 7, 2022, meeting became public last month after Iowa District Court Judge Mark R. Lawson ruled that Superintendent Dan Peterson and the board had conducted the closed meeting in violation of Iowa’s open meetings law.
Following the ruling, the district posted a recording of the meeting on its website, cd-csd.org, along with a message that argued board members “acted appropriately.”
More than a week after the ruling, Peterson and board President Bob Gannon had not responded to a list of questions from The Observer.
In the ruling – which required the district to provide a recording of the meeting to Sycamore Media, parent company of the Bellevue Herald-Leader and the plaintiff in the lawsuit – Lawson determined the real purpose of the meeting was to discuss controversial topics “of great interest to the public” that had nothing to do with Peterson’s performance.
For the first hour and 40 minutes of the meeting, Peterson, the board, and several administrators discussed how they would handle future questions and challenges to books, what policies and procedures should be in place and how that would be communicated to teachers and parents.
The wide-ranging discussion touched on the fact the administration did not follow the district’s policy for handling complaints about curriculum, which is publicly posted on the school’s website.
Once a complaint has been filed, that policy calls for putting together a committee of community members to evaluate books and make decisions about if and how the books should be used.
The recording captures Peterson saying he didn’t want to go through the formal process because he didn’t want to “give up ownership” of the process.
After listening to the audio recording, Sycamore Media President Trevis Mayfield said it is hard to understand why the district fought so hard to keep the recording private.
“The board was talking about difficult topics, but the conversation was thoughtful and productive,” Mayfield said. “It’s the kind of discussion that’s healthy for constituents to hear. I have no idea why board members would have been reluctant to have the same conversation in public, other than to protect Peterson from his own decisions.”
For the last 20 minutes of the meeting, participants discussed changing administrative staffing at various buildings and issues involving gender-neutral restrooms and legal protections for transgender students.
After the judge’s ruling, The Observer asked Peterson and Board President Bob Gannon a number of questions. They have answered none of them. Those questions included:
• Now that the judge has ruled, do you plan to make any recommendations to the board about how it should adjust the way it conducts business?
• Do you think taxpayers deserve an apology for the district’s violation of the law? If so, what would you like to say?
• Do you believe the district received sound legal advice from your attorney?
• Is Brett Nitzschke still the district’s attorney, and do you expect him to continue in that role?
The Observer also asked if they had any further comments about the judge’s ruling.
On June 29, Peterson responded to an email from The Observer saying, “I’m in the process of working on your questions,” but more than a week later, he had not further responded, nor had Gannon.
According to the district website, the school board is meeting in a closed session at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a performance review of Peterson. A public meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. the same night at the district’s administrative building, 331 E. Eighth Street.
The board last held a closed session two weeks ago, also to evaluate Peterson’s performance. After that closed session, the board voted not to give Peterson a raise; he was the only administrator not to receive a raise.
Sycamore Media staffers Kelly Gerlach, Nancy Mayfield, Trevis Mayfield and former employee Nick Joos contributed to this reporting effort over the past year and half.
