I want my state back!

As a life-long proud Iowan, I want back the state that routinely ranked high in the quality of elementary and secondary education. Even the Iowa state quarter featured a one-room schoolhouse like those who educated many who are still with us today.
But now, after more than 10 years of Republican domination of Iowa politics, Iowa pre-K-12 schools are rated #24 among the states. The middle of the pack. This is amazing and infuriating! It is also explainable.
Iowa schools are under-funded and Iowa teachers are underpaid. Teachers now have little power to bargain with their employers, and they are insulted and threatened by Republican state legislators.
I’m tired of it. On November 8, I’m voting for Democrats who have pledged to support schools, children and teachers so that I can again be proud to be an Iowan. Vote for Democrats and be proud of your state!
