Certainly some notable historical events have taken place on Feb. 21.
In 1866, Lucy B. Hobbs became the first American woman to receive a degree in dentistry (she practiced in Bellevue briefly). The Washington Monument was dedicated in 1885.
And the first instant developing camera (no, not the digital kind) was demonstrated by Edwin Land on that date in 1947. I remember as a kid how amazing it was seeing a photo that had been taken just a minute or two before.
What did not happen on that date was the birth of George Washington. The 290th anniversary of that event won’t occur until the next day, Feb. 22. It will pass pretty much unnoticed, as will the 213th birthday of another exceptional leader, Abraham Lincoln, this Saturday, Feb. 12.
What will happen on the 21st is that many Americans, including federal government workers, will get a paid holiday and auto dealers, appliance retailers and furniture stores will advertise fantastic sales. Many schools and all banks will close for the day and the mail won’t be delivered.
That’s because the birthday commemorations of Washington, Lincoln and the 43 other men who have served in our highest office have been rolled into a holiday we call Presidents’ Day that this year will occur on Monday, Feb. 21. Although the holiday is officially called Washington’s Birthday, it will never actually fall on his birthday or that of any other U.S. president to date, including Lincoln and the two other presidents, William Henry Harrison and Ronald Reagan, who were born in February.
Officially, Washington’s Birthday has floated between Feb. 15-21 since 1971, when President Nixon signed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, setting the holiday for the third Monday in February. The law permanently moved Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day and Labor Day to Mondays, creating long weekends for recreation and get-aways. As a New York Times article put it, “Washington’s and Lincoln’s birthdays have been rolled into an orphan of a holiday, the offspring in a marriage of commercialism and convenience.”
For me and those who grew up in the 1950s and early ’60s, if Feb. 12 and/or Feb. 22 fell on a school day, classes were held and Lincoln’s and Washington’s birthdays were observed on the actual day in the form of some type of class exercise, such as learning about Abe the rail-splitter or reciting and discussing his Gettysburg Address or, 10 days later, learning how Washington led the Continental Army to victory, reading his farewell address, or in early grades, perhaps just drawing pictures of cherry trees.
A holiday that started off with the best of intentions and served its purpose has today dwindled to nothing more than a day off work or school and to go shopping. Perhaps that’s due at least in part to its vague meaning and the artificial date. Just what are we celebrating? The office of the presidency? Everyone who has served as president? Or just Washington?
We have built no traditions or observances of any significance around Presidents’ Day. Being a midwinter holiday, naturally there aren’t going to be parades and picnics and outdoor festivals. But I know of no indoor programs or events to commemorate the day and reflect on Washington’s heritage, such as are done on another winter holiday to commemorate the life and legacy of another great leader, Martin Luther King Jr. Other winter holidays, from Christmas to Valentine’s Day to St. Patrick’s Day, have their own well-established traditions.
We not only don’t observe it, we can’t even agree on what to call it or how to spell it. In eight states it’s designated as Presidents’ Day while in another 16 states it’s President’s Day. In researching this column I found it spelled with the apostrophe in either place or with no apostrophe at all. If the apostrophe comes after the “s,” that means the holiday belongs to all presidents. If the apostrophe precedes the “s,” it belongs to only one president, presumably Washington. No apostrophe means it belongs to no one and is a day to recognize all presidents.
In other states, it’s variously called Washington’s Birthday, Washington and Lincoln Day, George Washington’s Birthday/President’s Day, Washington/Lincoln/President’s Day, Lincoln/Washington/President’s Day and George Washington/Thomas Jefferson Birthday.
The latter is in Alabama, where apparently they’re still not ready to recognize Lincoln, who defeated the confederacy, but Alabamans will celebrate the birthday of our slave-owning third president even though that isn’t until April 13. Apparently grudges formed during the Civil War die hard. No state that was part of the confederacy mentions Lincoln by name as part of its Presidents’ Day holiday.
In Arkansas, the third Monday in February is George Washington’s Birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day. The latter was an Arkansas native and civil rights activist who played a central role in the integration of Little Rock’s Central High School in 1957.
Finally, seven states — Including Iowa — don’t officially recognize the holiday at all.
Even the greeting card industry, which never misses an opportunity to capitalize on a manufactured holiday, sees no profit in Presidents’ Day. I don’t recall ever seeing a “Wishing You a Happy Presidents’ Day” card.
The presidency — the executive branch — is just one of the three branches of the federal government. They are supposed to be co-equal, but there is no holiday to celebrate Congress — the legislative branch — or the Supreme Court, the judiciary. Perhaps we should elevate Constitution Day to a higher level. Currently it falls on Sept. 17, the date on which it was signed. To add it as a more wintery holiday we could move it to March 4, the date in 1789 when it actually took effect.
Regardless, it’s time to ditch Presidents’ Day. It’s a wasted holiday. It’s meaningless. Abolish it. Mondays are for working.
That isn’t to say we shouldn’t learn about our presidents as part of our nation’s history and reflect on their contributions, given that some are less than astute examples of great leadership.
If they are worth honoring, they are worth recognizing not just for the few years they spent in that office, but for what they did throughout their lives. We should honor these men for who they were and what they did in total. Some accomplished great things — arguably greater things, many would say — when they were out of office rather than during their administration.
I’ll offer a few ways to do that, which you can do on Presidents’ Day as long as it’s around, or anytime.
Road trips to area presidential sites. Mary and I have done a couple such ventures. In 2018 we paid a three-day visit to Springfield, Illinois, where we toured the Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, the Old State Capitol where Lincoln tried cases and where he gave his famous “House Divided” speech. We toured the Lincoln home, which not only itself is well preserved but also the neighborhood surrounding it for one block in all directions.
We visited Lincoln’s tomb, where we took in the poignant flag-lowering ceremony at dusk and the next morning drove out and did a self-tour strolling around the re-created village of New Salem, where Lincoln spent his early formative days. It’s well worth a weekend trip. Besides the Lincoln itinerary, we also toured a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home considered one of the finest examples of his architecture, and checked out some remnants of the original Route 66 highway.
And just a couple of weeks ago we visited the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library at West Branch. Yes, I have to admit that even though I’ve lived just over an hour away for all but 16 years of my life, it was my first visit. There is much to see, more than I expected, and so much to learn about Hoover. Anyone who thinks all Hoover did was preside over the biggest economic collapse in our nation’s history is greatly uninformed. He had a long, distinguished career in public service in both the public and private sectors.
We’ll definitely return on a warmer day to explore the walking trails, perhaps in early August when the National Park Service that oversees the site, the Hoover Foundation and the community of West Branch put on a multi-day festival centered around Hoover’s birthday of Aug. 10.
Short of a road trip, check out a biography of Washington, Lincoln, Hoover or your favorite president from the library. Books on Lincoln are numerous; I’m halfway through “A. Lincoln,” by Ronald C. White Jr., which was the recommended biography in the gift shop at the Lincoln Museum.
Or pop some corn and watch a movie. There’s “Lincoln,” a powerful film about the 16th president and a great performance by Daniel Day-Lewis. If a presidential theme tinged with romance during this Valentine’s month sounds inviting, check out “The American President,” with Michael Douglas as the widowed chief executive who falls in love with an environmental lobbyist.
Or “The Butler,” a drama, based on a real-life story, about an African-American who is witness to the turbulent civil rights and Vietnam War movements during a long career as a domestic worker in the White House.
Since kids in the Bellevue and other Jackson County school districts will have Feb. 21 off, and if you’re a parent or grandparent of a youngster, the Internet offers tons of ideas for activities related to our presidents, or let them come up with ideas.
Read a children’s book on the topic, watch a video together and discuss it, try some artwork or do a craft or check out some fun facts. Try building a replica of Abe’s birthplace if you still have a set of Lincoln Logs.
Then afterward, top it off with a slice of cherry pie.
