Just a Jackson County property taxpayer’s thoughts on the jail project: As I talk to people in the county, there is consensus that we need a new jail. That is usually the hard part to sell; however, location, number of beds, project costs, and operations costs calculate in whether to support the bond proposal. Operational costs and location are my priority in this decision.
For example in 2017 the budget for the jail department was approximately $360,000 and has grown recently to over $600,000 for the new fiscal year. I think this raise is due to comments made by officials at the Jail Committee meeting following the Aug. 6 election of 2018. There is no solid information given for future operating costs if we build the proposed 74 bed jail.
So based on the information I received from Cedar County on their jail budget and putting it together with information from past discussions, I tried to come up with a projected cost to the county. Shive-Hattery showed with the last proposal of 28 beds it would take 12 full-time jailers to operate. Cedar County for a 47-bed takes 17 full-time jailers. Using this ratio it would take over 25 full-time jailers to operate a 74-bed facility. Cedar County’s approved jail budget comes in at $979,000 and to add eight more jailers needed for a 74-bed facility at an average package of $60,000 per employer would increase it to $1,459,000 projected operation cost. The cost of the proposed jail building would be the cheapest part of the project. With past remarks of housing inmates out of county at $300,000 to $500,000 per year, looks like a savings to county taxpayers until the proper plan is passed.
How did we go from 28 beds on the first proposed bond developed by the federal agency taking our inmate jail history to a 74 bed proposal? It sounds like we are getting a better bang for our buck, but again the facility is the cheapest part of the whole operation.
As a taxpayer who invested approximately $800,000 in an office building called the Penrose annex, I cannot help but want to utilize this expenditure on our new jail plan. This is an excellent office building that would house our Sheriff’s Department more than adequately as a standalone building. Then the jail could be constructed next to this building with a 28-bed facility as recommended.
I did ask John Hansen, construction manager for the proposed jail, if we could build on that property and he said we could but it would cost more per bed and the county would have to buy more property to the west. I think John could create a great jail-sheriff office complex we could afford and maintain for this location.
Again, the project is the cheapest part of the whole jail scenario. Operational costs of an additional $1 million-plus per year are what the taxpayer will be mostly impacted by. I hope everyone does their research and votes the way they deem best. I also want to thank the jail committee for their many hours of service. In conclusion, at this point it makes it difficult to support the current jail bond referendum.
Brian Moore
Bellevue
