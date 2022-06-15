Now that graduations and the majority of parties are done, I sat down to read the BHL and was amazed at the editorial written by Mr. Ploessl.
I am a Jackson County transplant and have never lived in Bellevue. My children attended Andrew the first few years in school, and we moved them to the Marquette school system after the Andrew High School closed. My husband and I had many discussions about whether to send our kids to the Bellevue Public School System or to Marquette Catholic. We chose Marquette due to the comparable size of the Andrew School.
Fast forward to 2022 Marquette graduation. I am deeply sorry Mr. Ploessl was offended, but he obviously missed the entire message of Father Miller’s Homily. Marquette’s graduation fell on the Solemnity of the Ascension – meaning it is the day Catholics recognize that Jesus Ascended into Heaven. But before He left the earth, he told his disciples “they must be clothed with the power on high” before spreading the Good News. Fr. Dennis’ homily stressed, do not do as ordinary humans do, but humble yourself before God and do as Jesus would do. Father used something we all use – an analogy when he joked about the rotten eggs. That was the takeaway my entire family took – you may not like how someone treated you but take your faith into the world and follow the teachings of Jesus. Just because you believe someone wronged you, do not take revenge but treat them with respect as Christ tells us to do.
As a parent of two Marquette alumni, I have supported both schools’ students because my kids have friends at both schools and I would venture to guess that we all have friends with kids that attend both schools. I, as a parent, was extremely disappointed that during the 2020-21 school year the decision was made that classes would not be shared. The kids in the community spend time together, work together and worship at church together. In my opinion, that was the wrong decision to make.
What I can tell you as a parent of a Marquette student, my son requested to take some classes at Bellevue Public that he was denied because they were full of Bellevue Public students. I never felt the public school worked for all students in the community, my feeling was they would throw the Marquette students a few crumbs for classes just to say they were bending over backwards to serve “all students.”
I was not present in any of either schools board meetings. However, I read all the Marquette newsletters, and I even looked at every Bellevue Public school board meeting minutes. When I read the proposal from the Bellevue Public School Board stating they would allow Marquette students to take any classes they want beginning in the 2021-22 school year, but the hitch was to give up all
extracurricular activities – not only sports, but speech and drama, I thought that was very unfair. Marquette was clear in telling Bellevue that was not an option and if Bellevue wanted to share, they needed to come back with another option. So, Mr. Ploessl, why didn’t the Bellevue School Board come back with another option that did not include the takeover of Marquette extracurricular activities? The Bellevue School Board knew that was not an option Marquette would accept. Did the Bellevue Board honestly think that after the first “no” from Marquette it would still be an option?
Marquette parents do not send their children to school just for sports. Our family’s decision started with the class size and we are glad we chose the school for the religious teachings. I stand behind the Marquette School Board for rejecting the proposal. Marquette did what they believed was the best for Marquette students and the programs they were able to put together in a short summer were amazing. My daughter was able to excel in FFA at Beckman Catholic (she was even able to get her Iowa FFA Degree), and her agricultural classes at Beckman that she was not allowed to take through the Bellevue Public School. Other students gained valuable experience with other CBE (competency-based education) classes. The Marquette School Board is clearly choosing options that are best for students. I wish the Bellevue School Board did the same.
Next year Marquette students will be able to have even more opportunities sharing advanced placement classes with Easton Valley. Marquette will be providing teachers for AP classes. An actual two-way sharing agreement between schools!
I hope that all the parents of students from each school look very closely at the Iowa Department of Education’s decision to allow the new sharing agreement between Easton Valley and Marquette. This is an unprecedented decision.
If the IDE allowed this agreement, maybe they believed the only option Bellevue Public gave to Marquette Catholic was wrong for our students.
Sincerely,
Monica J. McHugh
Zwingle
