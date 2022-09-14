First, let me thank Andy McKean for his kind words and introduction to the voters of Jackson County. I admire Andy for his personal convictions and principle of people before party.  

We need more critical thinking representatives in Des Moines. This is why I have decided to run for the Iowa House of Representatives, District 66. I am excited to share my views publicly and up to the challenge. I hope that we meet soon. You can find out more about me at www.tonyamslerforiowahouse.com.