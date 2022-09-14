First, let me thank Andy McKean for his kind words and introduction to the voters of Jackson County. I admire Andy for his personal convictions and principle of people before party.
We need more critical thinking representatives in Des Moines. This is why I have decided to run for the Iowa House of Representatives, District 66. I am excited to share my views publicly and up to the challenge. I hope that we meet soon. You can find out more about me at www.tonyamslerforiowahouse.com.
There are many issues that concern voters today. Education, abortion, good government and returning local control to our cities, schools, and counties, to name a few. Like many Iowans, I am concerned about the path the Iowa Legislature has taken during the last few years. It seems as though some representatives have stopped listening to all of the voters, which is needed to find common ground and fair solutions to issues facing us today.
Consider this, in 2020 when my opponent, Steve Bradley, ran against Andy McKean, the combined amount raised by both candidates for campaigning was over 1.5 million dollars (followthemoney.org). This is obscene. It is time we had a serious conversation about influence and money in Iowa politics.
I would much prefer spending time meeting and talking to the voters. If I have not been in your town or area, I soon will be. I would appreciate your thoughts and solutions for the next legislative session.
We are all in this together.
Candidate for Iowa House District 66
