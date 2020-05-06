Keep in mind:
1. Understand that you will indeed someday die. This is not an option. Happens to everyone.
2. Realize that you might not get to choose a convenient time or place to die.
3. Acknowledge that someone besides yourself might have to clean up your mess, so to speak.
4. Try your very, very best to minimize your mess. This is where I can help. Been there.
My father died twenty-three years ago, in his late seventies. My mother cleaned up his mess, I don’t know anything about it. My mother lived to be 100, died this winter. And we are cleaning up her mess.
For the last year of her life, I was responsible for her affairs, financial and other. I finagled my way into every one of her accounts. My siblings trusted me completely and I was very responsible. I asked them questions and wanted their input. Not for everything, but for what I considered the important things. And they appreciated the work I did. We get along well, we understand and trust each other, our mother’s last year was a true bonding experience. My three siblings, two older brothers and one younger sister, are wonderful people. (A side note: Isn’t it amazing how four individuals can emerge from the same loving family and be so different?)
My mother’s entire estate was in stocks, a world I knew nothing about. But I notarized, legitimized, and, quite frankly, waltzed myself into on-line access to each of her portfolios. Even though my mother was computer savvy from the very beginning of computers, on-line access to financial services did not appeal to her. It does to me. To be honest, I kind of enjoyed the experience. It took me the year to sort things out and become familiar with the differences, but I made the most beautiful reports to my family. They all knew how much of what was where and my records of passwords, user names and security questions are second to none.
But now I wish I had done more. Even though my mother had her will, her power of attorney for legal and medical affairs, her funeral planned and paid for, somehow she missed the lesson on beneficiaries. Except for her life insurance policy, where it might be mandatory, my mother did not list a single beneficiary on any of her stock portfolios, which makes no sense. Why would a person not list a beneficiary for an asset? They ask you repeatedly to list someone, some place. Every foundation or non-profit looking for support wants you to list them and will help with the process.
After disbursements to her grands and great-grands, our mother left everything to her four children; but she did not list us as beneficiaries on the stocks. And now I fervently wish I had taken the initiative to list beneficiaries for her. It would have been simple. I was the one who was in the accounts on a regular basis, I saw the messages asking to please list a beneficiary. If only I had known then what I know now…. But not once did I ask my mother if I should add beneficiaries. Not because I would listen to her answer or heed her advice, but because I wanted to give her the respect of having made that decision. Big mistake.
(You are right, it would also have been easy to list myself as the sole beneficiary. That was acknowledged as a possibility, but I truthfully never considered doing it. My mother taught me honesty.)
I would have needed to gather social security numbers, contact information, birth dates, which I am doing now. I would have done the exact same thing I am doing now as we transfer assets. But I did not and I wish I had.
So how do you prepare for your own death? You pick out a beneficiary for every asset you have: farm land, stocks, dishes, clothes, toys, stash of fabric, furniture, pets, machinery old and new, house, everything. You write a list, you put sticky notes, you make a video, pick your favorite method. Word of mouth might not be best, unless you have witnesses; just on the off chance your people don’t remember very well.
It is not just the deciding and dividing, it is the idea of making it simple for the next person, the person cleaning up the mess of your estate. If they ask for beneficiaries, list beneficiaries. Make sure your land deeds and car titles and bank accounts, to name a few, have all the correct names on them. If you need help with this part, get help.
But do something. Let someone know what your preferences are. Face it, you will be long gone and will not be hearing the reactions. So you won’t care how people feel about it, just do it.
