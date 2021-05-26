Poppy Day is Friday, May 28, and Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary members will be at local businesses distributing poppies, as is a tradition across the nation every Memorial Day.
In Bellevue, total Poppy donations contributed to veterans from 2015 -2019 is $8,141.58 for an average of 1628.316 a year.
Since the pandemic of 2020 affected last year's activities, Auxiliary members ask that local citizens please continue to be generous with donations in an effort to make up for last year.
Some of the businesses Bellevue Legion Auxiliary members will be at with poppies include Benders Foods, Bellevue State Bank, The Car Wash, Casey's, Bormann's Neighborhood Pitstop and the Moore Local Coffee Shop.
Local volunteers work two-hour shifts, some beginning as early as 7 a.m. and the ending hour is 4 or 6 p.m.
Legion Auxiliary members simply ask for ‘donations’ rather than selling the poppies.
There are also some canisters in businesses for collections. All of the money collected goes to support Veterans and their families. No poppy funds are used in our Auxiliary Unit's General Fund.
Funds over the years have been donated to the University of Iowa Veteran's Hospital, Marshalltown Veteran's Home, and local Veteran needs.
The 4th grade students of Bellevue's two schools have also participated in a Poppy Poster Contest. Auxiliary members hope to display them in local businesses this week.
The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms. Wear a poppy to honor those who have worn our nation's uniform and show them that you respect and honor their sacrifices.
Anyone can participate in National Poppy Day. Wear a red poppy all day and tell everyone why. Donning a poppy on National Poppy Day is one simple way to show gratitude to our veterans that have given their lives to protect ours. You are encouraged to wear a poppy year round.
The Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary values any and all contributions to support our nation’s heroes. All donations received will be used by The American Legion Family for their programs that support veterans, the military community and their families.
