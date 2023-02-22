The age and inadequacies of the current Bellevue Elementary school building have been talked about many times before and something I experienced first hand as a student at the school from 1994-1999.  I distinctly remember how creaky the wooden floors were especially while as a fifth grader in the oldest section of the building.

This letter is to present another angle for the community to ponder.  I recently read that Bellevue was one of a few if not the only community in Jackson County that is growing.  I read in the paper about thriving and new businesses downtown, a lack of childcare and housing that city leaders are working to find solutions to, and new infrastructure projects in the works or on the horizon.