The age and inadequacies of the current Bellevue Elementary school building have been talked about many times before and something I experienced first hand as a student at the school from 1994-1999. I distinctly remember how creaky the wooden floors were especially while as a fifth grader in the oldest section of the building.
This letter is to present another angle for the community to ponder. I recently read that Bellevue was one of a few if not the only community in Jackson County that is growing. I read in the paper about thriving and new businesses downtown, a lack of childcare and housing that city leaders are working to find solutions to, and new infrastructure projects in the works or on the horizon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.