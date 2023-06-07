Fourth graders from Bellevue Elementary and St. Joseph’s Elementary Schools in Bellevue recently competed in the second annual Bellevue Heritage Days Essay Contest. The top four winners received medals and Bellevue Chamber Bucks for prizes, as well as bragging rights during this year’s celebration, which will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2.
The winning essays are reprinted here for the public record.
What Heritage Days Means to Me? (1st Place)
What does Bellevue Heritage Days mean to me? It means fun, laughter, joy, amusement, and excitement, with food, music, inflatables, fireworks, the parade and much more. It also means having a good time with family, friends, the town of Bellevue and other surrounding areas around the time that we signed the Declaration of Independence. Heritage days deliver great fun and amazing memories from generation to generation.
When I think about Heritage days, I think about waking up early to go to the parade, parking somewhere, anywhere, where you find a spot and walking to where you will sit.
Then, I think of getting there and finding some friends to sit by to watch the parade, laughing 85% of the time, not just because of Uncle Sam, The Shriners, or other floats and people, but just because of sheer fun and excitement.
Next, eating at friends or families houses before heading to Cole Park where it’s a new level of fun, because of the inflatables, Laser Tag and so on. Lastly, I think about going to a friend or family's house to watch the fireworks, and when your parents say it's time to leave, not rushing, because you know that everyone’s having such a good time you're actually probably going to leave in an hour or two.
What Heritage Days also means to me is celebrating when America became its own country. When we signed The Declaration of Independence and won the Revolutionary war.
I’m very grateful for all the brave soldiers who fought for our freedom, and the thousands who lost their lives fighting for us. They did that so we could be free in this amazing country that we call home, so we thank them and all the other veterans and soldiers.
Who would I be to forget the food and drinks? I mean the people who plan Heritage Days bring out all the stops for this one. They have Funnel Cake, Lemonade, and ice cream from Grandpa's Parlor. You could keep going on and on about all the foods and drinks they have at Heritage Days.
The day brings so much fun for the whole family. Bellevue Heritage Days means so much to me, like celebrating the USA on this amazing day and coming together with family and friends while having an amazing time. I am so thankful for all of the people who help make this awesome event possible. It is so fun for me and so many others, so thank you to all the people who help make this event happen. That is what Bellevue Heritage Days mean to me.
Name: Gage Kilburg
School: Marquette Catholic
Parents: Gary & Tricia Kilburg
What Heritage Days Means to Me? (2nd Place)
Parades, inflatables, food, mini golf, lemonade, fireworks, welcome to Bellevue Heritage Days! If you are looking for fun, look no further, come to Bellevue Heritage Days! I would like to share with you just a few reasons why Bellevue and Bellevue Heritage Days are so special!
I love Bellevue Heritage Days because of all the events and fun activities. My favorite activity to attend is the parade. After watching the parade (I watch from Park Street), I like to head over to the Bingo Stand! Following bingo, I like to try all the delicious food, like hot dogs, ice cream, lemonade, funnel cakes and more! Don’t forget about the inflatables, mini golf, and lazer tag at the park too! After a long day of celebrating, playing, and eating I enjoy cuddling on a blanket in my aunt’s yard while watching the fireworks that Bellevue Fire Department launches at dusk.
My dad is from Illinois. So he had to make his own “Heritage” here in Bellevue. In my opinion he is doing really well! He is a big help to our community. My Dad is the president of the Bellevue Ambulance. He became an EMT and then paramedic after he moved to Bellevue. It took a lot of work and time, but he didn’t mind because he wanted to help our community. He is also a volunteer firefighter for the Bellevue Fire Department. Even though my Dad isn’t from Bellevue, we still celebrate his NEW Bellevue Heritage, because helping each other is what it is all about! Even if you weren’t born here, Bellevue is happy to welcome you to the community like they did my dad!
Bellevue is awesome for many reasons, but what I think is most important, is the people of Bellevue. We have a very special community, and Bellevue Heritage Days is a great way to celebrate all things Bellevue! If you haven’t had a chance to come and visit Bellevue I recommend you come on Bellevue Heritage Days!
Name: Isabella Read
School: Marquette Catholic
Parents: Chris & Angie Read
What Heritage Days Means to Me? (3rd Place)
Hi my name is Charlee Scheckel and I love Heritage Days, because of the warm weather, no school and spending time with family and friends. It is a wonderful celebration!
Click! We set out our chairs for the parade. The first celebration is the parade. We sit in front of the Bellevue pool and had the best time ever seeing all the floats. It is so fun. We sit with my parents' friends. My favorite float is the corn cob girls because I know everybody who is on the float and I am actually related to some of the people. If you love colorful stuff, loud, fun, then that is the Bellevue Parade.
Another celebration is the Ski Show! Before the show starts we get a big bag of caramel popcorn. My favorite parts of the show are when they build pyramids and do all their cool flips. It is so much fun to watch them!
We open our chairs again for the final celebration, the fireworks! Before they start we always get ice cream from Grandpa's Parlor. We get our ice cream in a dish, so it doesn’t melt everywhere. My favorite fireworks are ones that are big, loud, and colorful.
If you have never been to Bellevue Heritage Days, I encourage you to check it out this year. It is a wonderful celebration. You will have so much fun!
Name: Charlee Scheckel
School: Bellevue Elementary
Parents: Brad & Ashley Scheckel
What Heritage Days Means to Me? (4th Place)
When I think of Heritage Days in Bellevue I think of all of the fun activities that I can do.
Heritage Days are my favorite because of all of the time I get to spend with my loved ones. I love how much time I get to spend with my family & friends. I’ll tell you some reasons why Heritage Days mean so much to me and why they're my favorite holiday.
I love the dance performances at Cole Park that they do after the parade. I am in it and dancing is what I love to do. It’s fun for me to perform in front of a lot of people outside in very nice weather. Dancing with all of my best friends makes it a hundred times better and doing it at the best time of the year!
The next thing that makes Heritage Days so much fun is the parade. I love to see all of the floats and people dressed up in all of their red,white and blue. I love to sit there with all of my friends and family that all come to celebrate. We sit in the same spot every year by the river bank with my moms whole family. I love to see what people took the time to do so they can show their work for the parade and make it so much fun.
My next favorite thing is the fireworks that they do at night! They are so cool to watch all of them go off at night. I love all of the colors and designs! I sit at my grandpa's house every year after I'm done dancing at Cole Park. We grill out and spend tons of time together then at night the fireworks go off and it is so pretty!
I love all of the fun activities you get to do on Heritage Days! I love that I get to spend time with family and friends on my favorite holiday and get to do things that I love to do! You need to come to Bellevue for Heritage Days. Heritage Days are so much fun!
Name: Brinley Peters
School: Bellevue Elementary School
Parents: Corey & Brittini Peters
