As a former member of the Iowa House of Representatives, I'm endorsing Rep Lee Hein in his re-election campaign.
Lee and I were first elected in 2010 and have many attributes in common. We both have hometown values, are heavily involved in agriculture, and worked hard for the people of Eastern Iowa.
Rep Hein's experience as Chair of the Ways and Means Committee and being on the Agriculture Committee are also tremendous assets in Des Moines.
Please join me in voting for Lee Hein in the upcoming Republican primary on June 7.
Brian Moore
Retired state representative, Bellevue
