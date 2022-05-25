I have served with Lee Hein in the Iowa House of Representatives for almost a decade. My goal in this letter is not to denigrate his opponent but rather to let you know about the conservative Ways and Means Chair you have representing your district. Unlike the out-of-state groups (who don’t even have to report their donors) who are spreading lies about Lee, this is the Lee Hein I know.
As Ways and Means chair, he led our caucus and the entire legislative effort to give Iowans the largest tax cut in history. It was Lee’s committee that eliminated the income tax on retirement income. I know. I sit on the Ways and Means Committee. Lee made this happen. Period.
Lee Hein is a rural/small town legislator who everyone looks to for leadership. There are two groups of legislators in the Capitol: those who vote on others’ ideas and those who generate strong conservative ideas. Lee Hein is in the latter group.
Given the spin and lies of these out-of-state third-party groups spending tens of thousands in this primary, I wanted you to know the Lee Hein I know in the Capitol. He is a pro-life, pro-gun conservative who acts. The groups attacking him cackle and bloviate and raise money for their self-serving goals. It is Lee Hein who thinks of Jones and Jackson counties first.
Rep. Bobby Kaufmann
Chairman, State Government Committee
