Lee Hein is a six-term legislator from Monticello. He is currently the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.
Since his initial election in 2010, Hein has been re-elected with at least a 62% vote in his favor. Steve Bradley was elected to the legislature in 2020 turning back Republican-turned-Democrat Andy McKean in a district that includes Jackson County and part of Jones County. Bradley is from Cascade. The candidates agree on most issues. There is one exception, abortion.
Hein voted against the fetal heartbeat bill that was passed in the Iowa House of Representatives in 2018. The law would have banned abortion after 6 weeks. Judge Michael Huppert, a Polk County judge, found the law to be a violation of a women’s due process rights and unconstitutional under the Iowa constitution. The law was never enacted. Bradley has made abortion a campaign issue.
Hein has received a 0% approval rating in the past from Planned Parenthood and is not a proponent of abortion. In this case, the law would have been draconian for families that did not discover the pregnancy until 6 weeks or had new medical complications after the initial time -period. The definition of viability when the fetus has an immature neurological system and a cardiovascular system that is not developed is reaching for a solution to obtain a desired goal.
More troubling is that Bradley is using a law that was never enacted and found to be unconstitutional as a campaign wedge to garner votes. His disingenuous position falsely defines an issue that will probably be resolved when the United States Supreme Court issues its ruling in the Mississippi case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Bradley advertises that he is the, “conservative candidate” in the race. Hein has been a more effective legislator.
Hein has the rural background and political gravitas to continue to be an asset for the voters of Jones and Jackson County. His leadership role gives rural Iowans a strong advocate in the legislature that should be preserved with his re-election.
Mr. Dan McClean
360 12th Ave S.W.
Dyersville, Iowa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.