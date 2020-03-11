After reading “Better County Roads Wanted” I need to set the record straight on agricultural fuel since our County Engineer and Supervisor McDevitt don’t even know the facts. They don’t understand how the fuel tax works, which concerns me, because anyone in their positions should know better. I am including a link to Iowa Tax form 4136: https://tax.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/2019- 12/2019IA4136%2841036%29.pdf.
Every farmer that purchases agricultural fuel (red-dyed diesel) must record the number of gallons used on a public roadway and taxes are paid when they file their income tax. If they purchase gasoline, taxes are paid at the time of purchase and a refund is requested for those gallons used on the farm. If a farmer doesn’t record any fuel used on a public roadway, they either better not be driving their implements of husbandry on a public roadway or have one contiguous farm, otherwise, there is a high probability the Iowa Department of Revenue will do an audit. As farmers, we do not pay taxes on fuel used on agricultural land. Now they want to tax my fuel used on my highly taxed property as well? If Mr. Schloz or Mr. McDevitt would like instructions on how this form is completed, they can certainly contact me.
Now let’s discuss how the budget works for the Engineer’s office. I have received information that the Engineer is keeping a hefty reserve and instead of using it for road, it allows the Engineer’s office to purchase equipment. My understanding of government reserve funds is that the State of Iowa recommends a reserve fund of not more than 10% while our County Engineer at times has had over 20% in reserve. So why is the Engineer’s office not using these funds for county roads (such as putting gravel down)? Why do we have a budget of $635,000 for new equipment in the next fiscal year’s budget? How much equipment do we have or need? From FY 2014/15 through FY 2018/19, we, the Jackson County Taxpayers, have paid $2.8 million for new equipment. Source – Iowa Department of Management Jackson County Budget.
Many of the gravel roads that are in the county need better drainage which would require the rights of way to be cleared. Clinton County is performing dredging in the rights of way and working to alleviate standing water. I don’t think I have ever seen this done in Jackson County. Wait – that would require the Engineer to get tough and enforce fencing laws by requiring land owners to move the fences back out of the right of way so maintenance can be completed, which I know for a fact he is unwilling to do.
Maybe it’s time that the supervisors take a fine-tooth comb through the County Engineer’s budget and explain to their constituents why more of the reserve funds are not used to provide gravel to our roads.
Sincerely,
Monica J. McHugh
Zwingle
