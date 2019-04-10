On behalf of the team that put together the Kayla Fuegen Sellers benefit, I’d like to offer a big, heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped with the benefit, provided donations, and attended the benefit event on March 2 at Gil’s Ballroom.
We held this benefit because our good friend Kayla suffered severe injuries in an auto accident last summer. The injuries caused paralysis that cost Kayla the use of her legs, and that have forced her to undergo extensive treatment and rehabilitation.
The benefit campaign raised more than $40,000 – to which, all I can say is WOW! The money will go toward the purchase of adaptive equipment and adaptive home renovations for Kayla and her family.
The generosity and caring demonstrated by all those who supported and attended the benefit, truly made a difference, both financially and emotionally. The outpouring of support lifted Kayla’s spirits, and touched the hearts of all who helped make the benefit possible. We are truly privileged to live in a community that cares, and that is always there to help when one of its own is in need.
Again, thank you all, and God bless you all. What you did will help Kayla more than you’ll ever know.
Sincerely,
Beth Petersen
Preston
