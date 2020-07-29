I've been keeping up with some of the debate on this editorial page. and thought I'd throw in my two-cents (no one likes me anyway).
I have to agree that Trump, upon realizing that there was a shortage of vital equipment in our country, delegated the responsibility of obtaining said equipment to the states, thinking they may have inside tracks on various suppliers. This has worked out in most cases. Gov. Hogan's wife, who was born in Korea, was instrumental in obtaining the test kits they needed. As for the comparison with Trump to Cuomo, I believe a better choice could have been made.
It was Gov. Cuomo who directed Covid-19 patients be sent to nursing homes for recovery - sent into the very population that is most at risk of developing serious, often deadly symptoms of the disease.
And comparing the state of Montana to Jackson county was also off a tiny bit. as of July 22, Montana had 2,741 cases with 40 deaths while Jackson County had 101 cases with no deaths. Both of these sets of numbers are too high as far as I'm concerned and I hope they don't go any higher.
Pointing fingers is such an easy thing to do. It enables us to place the blame for unfavorable circumstances on what seems to be everyone’s favorite scapegoat nowadays.
The incredible hatred that is harbored by so many for our President seems to be blinding and all-consuming, blocking out any rational thinking, blinding the haters to what good he is doing.
Joe Reistroffer
Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.