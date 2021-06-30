I am writing this letter to share with the community about the recent accident I was in with my two girls, to share my experience of what happened and most importantly to thank the first responders.
Accidents can happen anytime, anywhere on any given day and on any mode of transportation. This letter is not to debate various modes of transportation - including side by sides.
This accident happened due to loose gravel and could have occurred if we were in a car, motorcycle or truck. It’s important to remember that there are safety features on side by sides that can protect us such as a roll cage. I believe our side by side protected us from the worst.
When accidents happen one might think, “it will never happen to me.” Until one day it does and before you know it helping hands are coming to your rescue. True heros that are waiting in the wings to swoop in and save us in our deepest and darkest times of need. Only to be gone just as quickly without a moment for us to say thank you.
As me and my girls waited for these heroes to arrive, my heart was relieved as we watched the Calgary of flashing lights round the corner on Mill Creek - our very own community members preparing to take immediate action when they arrived. To say they were prepared and took immediate action is an understatement. These women and men are trained well and take their roles (which I remind you are volunteer roles) seriously.
The orchestrated actions were swift, knowing immediately their priority were my girls. What I don’t think we realize is the multiple hats that the crews wear is more than just a single role. My experience revealed engineers, counselors, medical experts, quick thinkers, problem solvers, good communicators, the list goes on.
As we left the scene quickly I know the work had just begun for the two departments. When they return back to station, after every call there is paperwork, restocking, rechecking, cleaning. There is a lot of work and time committed each time there is a call.
There will never ever be enough words to express my deepest gratitude for the Bellevue EMS services and Bellevue Fire Department. Each and every single one of you that responded or are a part of these prestigious groups must be commended for your selflessness and service to our community!
Our recovery will be short lived however we do plan on getting back to having fun on our side by side. If you're like us, just remember to wear your seatbelts, follow the laws and most importantly have fun!
Ryan Feller
1204 Jefferson Ave.
Bellevue
