Another one of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ priorities for the 2023 legislative session made it to the finish line March 15 as the House passed her government reorganization bill.
The House passed Senate File 514 on a 58-39 vote. It would reduce the number of executive-level agencies from 37 to 16. Reynolds was expected to sign it into law.
Reps. Steven Bradley, R-Cascade, Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt and Tom Determann, R-Clinton, all voted in favor of the bill, as did Sens. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire and Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville.
Democrats said the restructuring will have the biggest impact on Iowa’s most vulnerable populations. An amendment failed that would have restored the power of the three-member Commission for the Blind to appoint the Iowa Department of the Blind director instead of the governor.
Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty, said this was an issue blind Iowans brought up in the subcommittee meetings, saying lawmakers should listen to the people who use the department’s services.
Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, R-Northwood, the bill’s floor manager, said the issues talked about in subcommittee have been addressed. The current commission is already made up of people who the governor appoints, she said, and Reynolds has agreed to keep the current director in place — meaning there will be no change to the department’s leadership.
Democrats also objected to the bill’s action moving Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services from the Department of Education to Iowa Workforce Development and eliminating 25 full-time equivalent positions. Democrats said the move and staff reduction would hurt the program’s ability to help Iowans with disabilities find employment and education, and lead to the loss of federal funds.
House lawmakers voted down 15 amendments offered by Democrats. All of the rejected changes, Democrats said, were direct responses to requests and concerns constituents brought up with the legislation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.