U.S. SENATORS
Charles Grassley (R)
135 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510
Phone: 202-224-3744
Fax: 202-224-6020
District office: Davenport 563-322-4331
Fax: 563-322-8552
Joni Ernst (R)
111 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510
Phone: 202-224-3254
Davenport: 563-322-0677; Cedar Rapids: 319-365-4504
U.S. HOUSE
Abby Finkenauer (D) 1st District
213 Cannon House Office Building, Washington D.C. 20515
Phone: 202-225-2911
Local office:
Dubuque 563-557-7789
IOWA SENATE
Carrie Koelker (R) District 29
Iowa Senate, Statehouse, Des Moines, IA 50319
515-281-3371
Home phone: 563-590-5975
Home address: 807 3rd Street NW, Dyersville, IA, 52040
IOWA HOUSE
Andy McKean (D)
House District 58
Iowa House of Representatives, Statehouse, Des Moines, Iowa 50319
Cell phone: 319-975-0006
Home address: 509 S. Oak St., Anamosa, Iowa 52205
E-mail: andy.mckean@legis.iowa.gov
State Web site: www.iowa.gov
Jackson County Board of Supervisors
Office address: 201 W. Platt Street, Maquoketa, IA 52060
Office phone: 563-652-3181
Fax: 563-652-6975
Mike Steines, R-Bellevue
Larry McDevitt, D-Maquoketa
Jack Willey, R-Maquoketa
County Web site: www.co.jackson.ia.us
CITY OF BELLEVUE
103 North Third Street,
Bellevue, IA 52031
Phone: 563-872-4456
Web site: bellevueia.com
