I would like to thank the Heritage Committee for their work in organizing and putting on the 4th of July celebrations, and particularly honoring the Bellevue EMS group past and present for all their service.
How fortunate we are to have them.
Next, thank you to the Pool Committee for the wonderful job they did keeping our pool open for the summer. It is so great to hear the kids’ singing, playing, splashing, and having a good safe time.
Good things are accomplished with everyone working together.
Imelda Kueter
Bellevue
