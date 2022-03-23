Today is March 19 and I have just returned from a forum at city hall hosted by the Farm Bureau and attended by our local representatives, Carrie Koelker, Steven Bradley, and Lee Heim.
One of my concerns is Iowa schools, and when I pointed out that Iowa used to rank among the best in the states in academic achievement, but now has fallen to 40th and questioned if the legislature is funding the schools and universities adequately, Carrie Koelker flatly told me that I was wrong. She was correct; it has fallen to 23rd. We used to rank higher. Iowa ranks 40th for per pupil spending.
When I asked if Iowa is doing anything to help out women who would like to return to the workplace but cannot find childcare, their concensus seemed to be that it is up to employers to find a solution for that.
One woman in the audience spoke strongly in favor of private schools. I personally believe that every child is entitled to a free education at a public school at taxpayer’s expense. If parents prefer to enroll their child at a private school, it should be at their own expense. Taking money from public schools to fund Student First Scholarships should be illegal.
There was a good exchange of ideas at the forum, and all three legislators firmly believed that the passage of a flat tax for Iowa was a great idea.
Marilyn Schroeder
Bellevue, Iowa 52031
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.