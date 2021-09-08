Friends
Peace be with you.
For the last several years, superhero movies have been incredibly popular in theaters. Last weekend, Marvel Studios released its most recent called Shang Chi and, even though it is most likely not going to be the highest grossing film in history because of coronavirus fears, I’m sure it has done and will do quite well. There’s a battle among superhero industries, in fact; between Marvel, whose main characters are Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Black Widow, and DC, whose main characters are Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. To keep all the cards on the table, I’m a Marvel person for a few reasons. I think the story is better, the characters are more relatable, and because they make no bones about the fact that people with superpowers would be considered “gods” by some people.
I think one of the reasons people are attracted to superhero movies is the thought that we could have the power to overcome some problem in our life. Isn’t the desire to be able to fly, in part, a desire to be able to overcome limitations placed upon travel?
If I can fly, streets, stop signs, and speed limits are not going to slow my ability to get somewhere. And isn’t the power of invisibility really just a hope to be left alone? If I could turn invisible,
I could sit in my office and get work done without interruption and parents could eat an entire meal without a kid asking for something they could easily get for themselves. Still, there’s also a desire, not just to solve problems like commuting and avoid annoying family members, but a desire to stop injustice and stop evildoers as well. Batman and Iron Man used their family fortunes to create tools that stop thieves and murderers because their parents were murdered. Black Widow uses her fighting talents to stop evildoers because she was brainwashed as a child into a life of doing evil.
This yearning for a better world, a world where all thieves and murderers are caught and get what they deserve, is really at the heart of all these superhero movies. We want to see people who decide to fly planes into buildings get stopped and locked up by Thor instead of having to watch what took place 20 years ago on September 11, 2001.
We want to see a kid who goes into a school with a gun tied up by Wonder Woman’s lasso and forced to admit his intent before he can carry out a Columbine-esque school shooting. And I think we’d all love to see Iron Man send a hundred drones into Afghanistan to take out the Taliban right now.
Our world is unjust. It just is. We long for someone who is the definition of justice, which is one of the many reasons I believe there is a God. Yes, I just said the fact that the world is unjust points to the presence of God. I’m not willing to say it “proves it” but I say it indicates or points toward God’s existence.
The fact that, in general, all people want things to be better is an indication of the need for someone who can make things better. I would also say that, when we try to do it ourselves, when we try to fix a big problem, we often find our efforts to be selfish or we find that we just create more problems for others by solving our own.
We need someone with a larger vision than our own, someone who made the world operate just fine before we mucked it up, to fix it.
I know recognizing this is a long way from believing the existence of a personal God who would send his son into the world to save us from our sins but it helps me on those days when the evils of the world seem overwhelming and the world just seems broken. It makes me yearn for someone who can make it right, not a superman or a wonder woman or even a demi-god like Thor, but the one true God who knows how to fix the world because he made it.
