As was stated by officials at the Bellevue Public School, the school is out of room and it’s out of time. That ship, in fact, sailed long ago.
For years the Bellevue Public Elementary School, has been making do, getting by, cobbling together and doubling up. The music room moved from a basement to the stage, The library lives on carts, the cafeteria has overflowed into the gym. The school is overcrowded, used up and worn out. It is a fire trap. It’s a danger to the students and their teachers, it's not accessibly. Still the residents of Bellevue refuse to cut lose with a few extra bucks to educate the town’s children.
And let’s talk about teachers for a minute. Don’t think for a minute that the Bellevue Public School is the only show in town. Teachers are perfectly capable of packing up their pencils and credentials and moving on to a school, or other employment where they will be more appreciated and possibly better rewarded. They stay in Bellevue because they are part of the community, and want to serve the community. Don’t make it so unattractive for them they don’t want to stay.
And if the plea for the kids doesn’t reach you, think about the community impact.
Bellevue has dreams of community development, attracting business, industry and tourism, but do you think people want to settle their families in a picturesque town that has a third-rate school, and don’t think community education will survive no matter how much money the state throws at the parochial school, God bless them, and the portion of the community they serve.
Bellevue, think about your kids, and if you won’t think about them, think about your own best interest. Give the kids a good education, attract people to the community, and continue improving Bellevue for those who already live there, as well as those who are yet to come.
