As was stated by officials at the Bellevue Public School, the school is out of room and it’s out of time. That ship, in fact, sailed long ago.

For years the Bellevue Public Elementary School, has been making do, getting by, cobbling together and doubling up. The music room moved from a basement to the stage, The library lives on carts, the cafeteria has overflowed into the gym. The school is overcrowded, used up and worn out. It is a fire trap. It’s a danger to the students and their teachers, it's not accessibly. Still the residents of Bellevue refuse to cut lose with a few extra bucks to educate the town’s children.