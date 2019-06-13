Report Card for the Bellevue Herald:
• Battle For Mortain: A+ Interesting. Timely. Patriotic.
• Umpteenth story on a traffic stop for a county employee: D- Boring. Vindictive. Shallow.
I thought bullying was not accepted anymore. Rules must be different if you own a newspaper and have no soul! Are you pushing for a termination, or worse? Give it a rest!
Loras Herrig
Bellevue
Publisher’s Note: The letter writer above is entitled to his opinion, but not his own facts. The county employee situation did not begin with a routine traffic stop. It began with a 911 call to police reporting an assault.
