TOM MEYER

Dr. TOM MEYER

Superintendent

Bellevue School District

The school year is ready to start, and while education happens at school with professional educators, it also happens outside of the school walls with family, peers, neighbors, and others in the community. As a result, it is imperative that we all recognize our duties in assisting in the education of students in their civic responsibilities as community members and citizens. While schools focus on the legislative-adopted core curricular areas, schools also focus on many other educational areas that prepare our students for their futures outside of school and in the world of work - trade careers, fine arts, financial literacy, computer science, business, and similar areas..Providing this education is crucial for the future of our students and our nation.

At the same time, our society is seemingly immersed in many divisive thoughts and perspectives in regard to both political and non-political issues, or at least issues that were not considered political in the past. While there are a variety of reasons for someone’s perspectives on abortion, gun rights, education, political affiliations, and far more, it is also discouraging at times when people cannot listen to others and attempt to understand their perspectives with an open-mind.