The school year is ready to start, and while education happens at school with professional educators, it also happens outside of the school walls with family, peers, neighbors, and others in the community. As a result, it is imperative that we all recognize our duties in assisting in the education of students in their civic responsibilities as community members and citizens. While schools focus on the legislative-adopted core curricular areas, schools also focus on many other educational areas that prepare our students for their futures outside of school and in the world of work - trade careers, fine arts, financial literacy, computer science, business, and similar areas..Providing this education is crucial for the future of our students and our nation.
At the same time, our society is seemingly immersed in many divisive thoughts and perspectives in regard to both political and non-political issues, or at least issues that were not considered political in the past. While there are a variety of reasons for someone’s perspectives on abortion, gun rights, education, political affiliations, and far more, it is also discouraging at times when people cannot listen to others and attempt to understand their perspectives with an open-mind.
Educational systems, like the Bellevue CSD, strive to educate our students to listen to others, hear and respect differing viewpoints, and develop their own dispositions that are both culturally appropriate and conducive to the betterment of their community.
Social media has increased the veracity of people’s viewpoints and entices individuals to say things that would rarely be stated in public without severe repercussions. School districts across the nation face a multitude of contrasting opinions from their staff, students, parents, and other stakeholders in general. Yet, schools attempt to balance these opinions in a professional manner by listening and attempting to assist those in the school to understand the perspectives of others and to educate all students with a curricular framework that adheres to state and national standards.
The term “bullying” is brought up in schools across the nation, and at times, those being accused of “bullying” are simply repeating the communication habits of their family and close friends. Whether any of us want to admit it or not, our actions as adults (and youth) in the community impact those around us significantly. Whether it is in a positive or negative manner depends on all of us. Simply put, if we are dissatisfied with the habits of communication among our neighbors and others, it falls on us to enact a better example for them to model.
While freedom of speech is a right for everyone, we must be cognizant of what we are verbalizing, composing online, and modeling on a regular basis. It is difficult to reconcile our collective responsibility to setting an example to our youth in school while at the same time regularly seeing statements in society that use profanity toward a person or group, demean someone with vulgarity and offensive personal attacks on social media, and then also expect our youth to not follow this example when they disagree with someone in their own life. Expressing opinions in a responsible manner is a key to the continual betterment of our society, schools, and beyond. Words matter. Ultimately, we must understand the unique privilege of our right to the freedom of speech, while also valuing the rights of others to have their opinions, too. Because collective freedom must be coupled with individual responsibility, it stands to our awareness of the impacts of our actions and words that sustain the freedoms we enjoy.
Verbal and physical attacks do nothing other than to exacerbate the divisiveness in all parts of society, including our schools. Everyone has a right to their own opinion; but, expressing that opinion in a responsible manner is a key to the continual betterment of our society, schools, and beyond. This responsibility must be embedded in the actions of everyone - Educators, parents, politicians, and others. I am proud of the commitment that the Bellevue Community School District shares towards these goals now and into the upcoming academic year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.