“Children are not a distraction from work; they are the most important work.”
~ Dr. John Trainer
Since January 18, our community’s schools have experienced schedule changes caused by the weather 14 times… that’s 14 times out of a possible 18 days.
We’ve shoveled, salted, and – when necessary – we’ve stayed indoors to escape the bitter cold. Of course, this is Iowa and we’re a tough bunch (evidenced by a few parents that still drop their children off to daycare while wearing shorts!).
Still, this winter seems to be testing us. It has been so cold, so snowy, and so icy for nearly a month that we’ve been very limited in our ability to have classes. I must say, I greatly appreciate Tom Meyer’s experience as he considers the benefits and consequences with having school as planned each one of these days. Having school means putting young and inexperienced drivers on the road – along with buses full of children. Not having school means schedule changes, changes to activities and routines, and a school year that will have less planned breaks and more days at the end.
No matter the decision, it will be questioned. “Is it really too cold?” “Are the roads really that bad?” “Why don’t they just have school for those that can make it?”
It is a decision that is never easy to make but I know that student safety is at the heart of every conversation. There is a saying among school administrators that goes something like this, “I’d rather go to school in June than to a funeral in January.”
I understand that these days can be hard on parents. Businesses and organizations may not be closed when school is and small children can’t be left alone at home. We do our best to keep our daycare open and we are fortunate to have a few individuals living within walking distance of the school, ensuring that children will be cared for even when the roads are far less than ideal (through all of the winter storms, the daycare staff has been amazing!). Parents that are able to stay home are left with children that have been cooped up and we’ve all got cabin fever... after all, there are only so many arts and craft projects on Pinterest.
I also understand that these days can be hard on educators. Teachers spend countless hours preparing lessons that follow a set calendar. Suddenly, the calendar changes and so must those plans. We must make sure that students understand certain concepts and standards before the year is done and a month of interrupted school days certainly does not help in those efforts. On these snow days, teachers continue to work. Lessons change. Schedules change. Planning must be done over again – and over and over as this winter has provided.
Still, we know that a day away from school is a poor excuse not to learn. Education must never be contained to happen only in a certain building or during specific hours. Inspiring lifelong learning is every school’s goal and students have had a lot of opportunities to practice this and parents have had a lot of opportunities to model this! I’ve enjoyed seeing posts made on social media of families reading together, sledding, coloring, and playing games. I’ve seen children learning. I’ve seen families growing closer together.
Within the Kaiser household, the extra time at home has allowed me the time to play with our own little ones. We were able to dig up some childhood toys (anybody else have a Capsela set?), build trains from a Christmas Lego set, and fight against imaginary bats with Nerf toys in our basement. Our family has now been indoor camping, we’ve traveled the oceans in cardboard boats, and we’ve made music that will resonate in our home until spring.
Yes – I know that all of these snow days have made scheduling more difficult and these days have been an inconvenience to many. I also know that these days have also been a reminder to me that, even though school might be canceled, it doesn’t mean the day is wasted. We all still have the same amount of time to learn, to teach, and to grow. God has given us the gift of these days and these moments that we won’t get back.
This winter might serve as a reminder for life. We can make the most of the time we have and what we have been given – or we can choose to complain… but the snow will still be there. So while I look forward to spring, I will cherish this winter and the time I shared with family. I hope you will too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.