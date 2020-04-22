We will not forget March 16.
Not the parents. Not the teachers. Not the students.
We didn't know it, but this day would be the last time we would gather as school communities for the academic year. On this cool and sunny Monday morning, students entered our buildings to gather their belongings and to say goodbyes to their friends and teachers they were accustomed to seeing nearly every day.
The sounds of that morning still echo in our school. Small gatherings of teachers and students formed in classrooms and we shared our thoughts of uncertainty; what it would mean to not have school for weeks. Elementary teachers were quickly compiling book collections to send home with children. Lockers were shut for the last time for a long time. Between the noise, there were questions, there were tears, and there was also prayer.
These quiet hallways have become increasingly difficult for me to walk through. I do miss the days of walking by full classrooms and hearing children working in small groups to find answers to questions. I miss a cafeteria alive with laughter. I miss coaching our track programs and celebrating when an athlete performs beyond what they thought they were capable of. I miss our school Masses and the opportunity to sing in praise with a congregation. I miss the interactions with students, staff, and teachers. I miss it all but I know that what we do now may be the difference of life or death for others. I know it is worth it.
A New Normal:
We will all remember the sacrifices of social distancing that will continue to limit cases of COVID-19… but I hope we remember much more than the difficulties.
Although I will remember the masks that make it harder to see someone's smile, I will not forget the hearts, bears, Easter eggs, and words that were taped to the windows of homes so our children may tour our towns, hunting for objects - and I will chuckle when I think of the cars slowly driving by in the middle of Sunday afternoons.
Although I will remember moving away from others to keep 6 feet of distance, I will not forget checking on my family and neighbors. When this situation is in our past, I hope to think back to the grab-and-go meals and the hands that prepare the food, the families making masks of cotton and nylon, those buying gift cards to support local businesses, those stocking food pantries, those working essential jobs, the fire department for providing lights and sounds for birthday celebrations, and Bellevue's Helping Hands Group that always seeks to help any call. Please forgive me if I failed to mention the good that you're an important part of.
Although I will remember the sights of empty churches on Easter Sunday, I will not forget helping Creighton and Beckett set up a family altar so we could bring Masses into our homes. Kelsey has been praying with our boys in the mornings as we have finally made the time to do so. I know that we will forever remember the first religious services that we'll all be able to attend when we can unite again. I hope we pack the churches (when it is safe to do so) and keep them packed!
We will also not forget the family meals around our table, the nights we have read bedtime stories and tucked children in bed, or the nights of board games and laughter. Children will not forget the memories of parents that are present more often, times spent growing in their relationships with siblings, and helping around the house.
I've seen pictures of brothers and sisters helping each other on homework and photos of children working with parents in the fields, assisting with home projects, and at least one high school student has restored an old tractor during this break. Learning is happening all around us and families are together again.
What Happens Next is up to You:
I hope we learn appreciation for the things that were too often taken for granted. I’ve heard students grumble about school days or policies in the past (believe it or not) – but right now, most students wish that they could be in our buildings to see each other, to greet teachers, and to make our halls noisy again. It is the heart’s deepest desire to be seen, known, and loved and, in the absence of personal human interaction, a lot of hearts need filling. Within our buildings, teachers strive to fill hearts and, although our instruction has moved into a digital format, this mission is still alive in our own hearts. There are regular live digital meetings with teachers and students together... but I know that teachers will appreciate the chance to be with the children again in classrooms.
I hope that we will also learn how little we actually need. For many, our houses are becoming our workplaces – but houses are also becoming our homes. We are learning that food, family, and faith are enough. Faith guides us to hope. Faith guides us to goodness. Faith guides our decision-making. These times provide us the opportunity to share our developing faith with our children; they see how we pray before meals, the books we are reading, and the shows we are watching. They will also find strength, courage, and comfort as they navigate through this unknown landscape if we just show them, by example, how to find valor and peace.
For the Class of 2020, we will provide the chance for you to say goodbye to those that will be returning in the fall. Although it won't be on time, there will be a graduation. Please know that our community supports you always. You will still move into college dorm rooms, attend tech schools, start professions, or join military branches that will take you around world… and there will be memories of this final semester of high school. Now, it is more up to you to decide what those memories will be. While the memories will not be what you expected they would be, you will better determine if these days are ones you will want to remember or want to forget.
I suppose this is the central decision for all of us. Will we live out our days with a commitment to grow in our relationships, in hobbies, and in knowledge or will we wish for better days - forgetting the days that we have been blessed with now?
In my small effort to promote growth in knowledge, I share this with you: In 1967, Marquette’s senior class was more than 60 strong. All but two of the boys in the class were drafted and went to Vietnam.
This sacrifice for the betterment of our country and the world was not chosen by those young men either.
Let us never forget how blessed we truly are to have the chance to grow with our families in this moment. May we live these days fully. May we be a light for others. May we remain a beacon of hope.
Through it all, may we better understand that God is in control and may we all learn to accept that.
Stay healthy and safe. We'll see each other again soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.