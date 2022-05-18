You, the members of the community, made your voices heard after the decision was made to close the Bellevue City Pool at Cole Park in favor of designating the Off Shore aquatic facility as the center of aquatics for Bellevue. The decision to close the Bellevue pool was made quickly and in good faith. However, there were some needs that were overlooked, resulting in the community coming together for an alternate solution to retain the benefits of a municipal pool.
As the article in the March 17 edition of the Bellevue Herald Leader reported, the recent efforts by the City of Bellevue and the Offshore Resort have resulted in a compromise that is beneficial for all involved. This is a great example of public and private entities working together to meet the needs of the community. This compromise will allow, according to the wishes of the community, the opening of the Bellevue pool at Cole park.
When it was announced that the Bellevue pool at Cole park would be closing, the community mobilized to express the desire to maintain the pool and the benefits that it brings to the community. The three main advantages of the pool at Cole park over other alternatives are:
• Visibility and safety for the children of the community
• Central location within the community
• The ability to provide advanced level swimming lessons
The Friends of the Bellevue Pool are working closely with the City of Bellevue to open the pool for the 2022 season. This requires the support of the city and the volunteer efforts of community members. We are excited that the community’s voice was heard and that the City of Bellevue, The Friends of the Bellevue Pool and Offshore Resort are working together to make that happen.
However, this is a stop gap measure. It is time to plan for the replacement of the Bellevue Pool.
Here are some facts about the Bellevue Pool and the process being worked by The Friends of the Bellevue Pool:
The Bellevue pool at Cole Park is in great condition for its age. When the pool was first built, it was constructed to a very high quality standard. With the dedication of the City and the diligent support of many community members, the pool has been maintained to a high standard. The Bellevue Pool at Cole Park can operate for many years as is, safely and economically.
The community has spoken that they want to keep the pool at Cole Park open and to plan for a new facility in the future. This is evidenced by the survey conducted by The Friends of the Bellevue Pool showing that above 90% of respondents support our efforts.
The alternative of a splash pad does not meet the needs and wants of the community.
The number of “$2,000 per citizen, (not household, per citizen),” for a new pool was presented. $2,000 per citizen, at its face, at this early stage, is a bit speculative.
The Friends of the Bellevue Pool are working to form a 501(c)(3) non-profit entity and work with the community foundation of Jackson County to create a long term strategic plan for a new pool at Cole Park. Funding for a new pool will come from a combination of private donations, grant funding and a bond referendum. It is too soon to attribute a true cost to the individual citizens of Bellevue and what that per year cost would be, amortized over the 50-year life of a new pool.
There have been concerns raised about the feasibility of fundraising, passing a bond referendum and the ongoing operation of a new pool at Cole Park. Friends, this is the time to speak up. As citizens of the greater Bellevue community, please talk to your friends in city government and voice your support for a new pool, write letters of support to the paper and, most importantly, contribute to the soon to be ready Friends of the Bellevue Pool 501(c)(3) charitable organization. You have already spoken through the survey showing that above 90% of respondents support our efforts.
There are some nearby communities that have seen the benefits of public and private cooperation to make the goal of a new pool in their communities a reality. Both Guttenberg and Cascade have recently built new pools in their communities. Our campaign will be modeled after these successful campaigns.
The new Guttenberg city pool was opened for the 2019 swimming season. Former Guttenberg mayor Bill Frommelt, who was in office during the pool fundraising campaign and construction, sent a letter (dated Oct 4, 2021) to the Bellevue Herald-Leader espousing the benefits of a community pool and the process Guttenberg used to make a new pool a reality, both physically and economically.
Please visit this link to see their campaign: https://dbqfoundation.org/giving-center/guttenberg-municipal-swimming-pool-wave-of-the-future-endowment
The new Cascade city pool was opened for the 2020 swimming season. Please visit this link to see their example: https://mcallisterelectricalservices.wordpress.com/2020/05/21/cascade-wave-of-the-future/
Friends, this is not going to be easy. However, as the old saying goes, “anything worth doing, is worth doing right.” The Friends of the Bellevue Pool is a committed group of community volunteers dedicated to making the wishes of the community for a new pool at Cole Park a reality. We will keep you updated in the coming months, first, to work with the City of Bellevue to open the pool for the 2022 season, and second, as we get the campaign rolling.
Thank you in advance for your input and support!
