Political cartoons remain a favorite of newspaper readers, and offer a visual perspective on both text and popular opinion. The first Pulitzer Prize for political cartooning was awarded in 1922.
The inaugural honor went to Rollin Kirby, who worked for an array of New York newspapers and magazines. He won the award for his depiction of the victims of the Russian famine of 1921.
It was the first of three Pulitzers that Kirby would capture in his career, which spanned over forty years.
Born in Galva, Ill., fifty miles southeast of the Quad Cities, on Sept. 4, 1875, Kirby studied painting in New York and Paris in his early days before landing jobs as a magazine illustrator in 1901.
His work appeared in some of the top publications of the day, including Collier’s, McClure, Life, and Harpers.
However, one source claims that Kirby “was not particularly successful in this field,” and he switched to cartooning in 1911 with a position at the New York Mail, one of the many big newspapers of the city in the era. The following year, he moved to the New York Sun before landing at the New York World in 1913.
He spent the next 18 years at the World and remained for eight more when that paper was combined to become the New York World-Telegram.
Known mostly as a liberal, Kirby supported women’s suffrage both at home and abroad, and called for fairness for women in the workplace, a progressive stance for the time. In one cartoon, he labeled the Supreme Court’s decision on the minimum wage as a woman’s “constitutional right to starve.”
A supporter of civil rights and frequent critic of Wall Street, Kirby’s cartoons took an anti-German stance in World War I, denouncing the Kaiser and German aggression. An opponent of Prohibition, he created Mr. Dry, a long-nosed, sarcastic character to reflect his feelings on the subject.
His first Pulitzer-winning cartoon, The Road to Moscow, appeared in the World on Aug. 5, 1921. He struck again on Oct. 5, 1925 with News from the Outside World, which portrayed countries who were not part of the League of Nations, and earned him his second Pulitzer.
Kirby then won a third Pulitzer for Tammany, which appeared on Sept. 24, 1929 and employed the Tammany depictions of the acclaimed Thomas Nast from decades before. The cartoon derided Republicans who blasted Tammany and ignored their own corruptions.
As his impact grew, Kirby continued to capture the news as few others could. Shortly after the stock market crash of October 1929, he depicted suffering Americans in poignant fashion, while supporting the efforts of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to implement a recovery from the Depression in other drawings.
Kirby left the World-Telegram in 1939 and spent the next three years with the New York Post. His work in World War II retained the same pro-American stance as in the First World War, and some of his drawings were used for propaganda posters. Among his causes were the need for Americans to create more metal for the war effort.
Though his stature began to wane by the early 1940s, Kirby remained an active contributor to journalism and literature. He was a proficient writer of articles, book reviews, and poetry, and created the entry on cartooning for one edition of Encyclopedia Britannica
In a later edition, that same source noted that Kirby “gave modern cartooning decisive impetus in the direction of graphic simplicity and high symbolic value.”
The encyclopedia added that he “considered the idea behind a cartoon far more important than the way it was drawn.” Kirby died in New York on May 8, 1952.
