The Road to Moscow - 1922

The Road to Moscow - 1922

Political cartoons remain a favorite of newspaper readers, and offer a visual perspective on both text and popular opinion.  The first Pulitzer Prize for political cartooning was awarded in 1922.

The inaugural honor went to Rollin Kirby, who worked for an array of New York newspapers and magazines. He won the award for his depiction of the victims of the Russian famine of 1921.  